Mineral Fertilizers Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Mineral Fertilizers market is forecast to reach USD 130.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in global population, and economic growth is a major driving factor of the market.

The market, mainly in the emerging nation, is growing with the support of the government. Governments all across the globe are offering support in the form of subsidies, incentives, loans, and tax waivers on agricultural fertilizers, which is boosting the overall industry. Rising interest rate, soil erosion, reduction in free trade, increasing usage of bio-fertilizers, government regulations, alternative farming prices, and increasing trend of organic food are also restricting the demand of the market.

Top companies profiled in the report include: Yara International, Israel Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Uralkali, Bunge Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Eurochem Inc., SQM, Coromandel International Ltd., and Sinofert Holdings Ltd. among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Mineral Fertilizers market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Mineral Fertilizers market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Mineral Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Potash

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Root Dipping

Others

Application Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Foliar Spray

Fertigation

Drop Spreading/Placement

Broadcasting

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



