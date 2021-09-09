Allergic conjunctivitis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Allergic conjunctivitis (AC) is an inflammation of the conjunctiva (a thin membrane covering the white part of the eye) due to allergy. It is often interchangeably known as Ocular Allergy; a common immunological hypersensitivity disorder.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a bilateral and self-limiting inflammatory process, fundamentally caused by an IgE-mediated immune mechanism or immediate hypersensitivity mechanism resulting from direct contact of the allergen with the conjunctival surface in sensitized patients – triggering mast cell activation and the release of different mediators.

DelveInsight’s “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Allergic Conjunctivitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Allergic Conjunctivitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

Some key facts of Allergic conjunctivitis Market:

According to American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), Allergic conjunctivitis is a common eye condition that affects more than 20% of the population.

Allergic conjunctivitis or conjunctival symptoms are present in 30-71% of patients with allergic rhinitis. Allergic conjunctivitis alone has been estimated in 6-30% of the general population and in up to 30% in children alone or in association with allergic rhinitis.

Atopic keratoconjunctivitis occurs predominantly between the late teenage years and fifth decade of life. It relapses and remits with no seasonal correlation. It is more frequent in men.

Atopic dermatitis is present in 95% of cases and asthma in 87% of cases.

As per Delveinsight analysis males are more affected as compared to females in the case of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Scope of the Allergic conjunctivitis Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Allergic conjunctivitis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Allergic conjunctivitis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Allergic conjunctivitis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Allergic conjunctivitis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Allergic conjunctivitis market

Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

Allergic conjunctivitis Companies covered:

Okyo Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

And Many Others

Allergic conjunctivitis Therapies:

OK-101

VSJ-110

Dextenza

And Many Others

Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Allergic conjunctivitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Allergic conjunctivitis Allergic conjunctivitis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Allergic conjunctivitis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Allergic conjunctivitis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Allergic conjunctivitis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Allergic conjunctivitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Allergic conjunctivitis Treatment and Management

8.2. Allergic conjunctivitis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Allergic conjunctivitis Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Allergic conjunctivitis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Allergic conjunctivitis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/allergic-conjunctivitis-market

Related Reports:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +19193216187

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/