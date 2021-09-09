Brain Tumor Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.19% In The 7MM For The Study Period 2017-30, Says DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Brain Tumor Market Report proffers an all-encompassing view of the market trends, key pharmaceutical companies working in the Brain Tumor market, recent approvals, expected launches, Brain Tumor pipeline therapies, reimbursement policies, and competitive analysis of emerging therapies.

Some of the vital points from the Brain Tumor Market report:

The marketed drugs in the Brain Tumor market landscape include Avastin (Genentech) and Temodar/Temodal (Merck). However, both the drugs have reached their patent expiration and their generics are floating in the market.

Generics have impacted the overall Brain Tumor market value, however, these are cost-effective and prove to be an advantage to patients.

The expected launch of potential Brain Tumor pipeline therapies, including Regorafenib, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), Durvalumab, Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) + Pembrolizumab, VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol), ONC201, Selinexor (KPT-330), VBI-1901, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, pp65-shLAMP DC with GM-CSF (ITI-1000), INO-5401+ INO-9012 + Cemiplimab (REGN2810), Eflornithine + Lomustine, Everolimus (RAD001) and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex ± Cemiplimab-Rwlc, is anticipated to add to the revenue generation in the Brain Tumor market in the coming years.

Out of all the emerging therapies, candidates that demonstrated promising results in the late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics), and Regorafenib (Bayer).

Orbus therapeutics’ Eflornithine is the only therapy under evaluation solely for recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma (AA) while the majority of other Brain Tumor therapies in the pipeline are being investigated for GBM.

The emerging Brain Tumor pipeline therapies also comprise budding gene therapies, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VBL Therapeutics) and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in combination with Veledimex (Ziopharm) along with four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1, and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.

Discoveries of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation, co-deletion of the short arm of chromosome 1 and the long arm of chromosome 19 (1p19q), O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) gene promoter methylation, and histone H3-K27M mutation have led to a better understanding of the molecular aberrations associated with Brain Tumors.

Pondering over changing dynamics of the Brain Tumor market? Request a Sample for more @ Brain Tumor Market Landscape, Epidemiology, and Forecast

A Brain Tumor, also known as an intracranial tumor, or central nervous system (CNS) tumor, is a group of diseases that share the common link of abnormal development of mass lesions in the brain, spinal cord, or its coverings. Symptoms of a Brain Tumor can be general or specific and vary depending upon the location of the Brain Tumor. A general symptom includes headaches, seizures, personality or memory changes, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, drowsiness, sleep problems, memory problems, and changes in the ability to walk or perform daily activities. While specific symptoms include pressure or headache near the tumor, loss of balance and difficulty with fine motor skills, changes in judgment, partial or complete loss of vision, changes in speech, hearing, memory, or emotional state.

There are more than 150 identified, different brain tumors including Pilocytic Astrocytoma, Diffuse Astrocytoma, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Oligodendrogliomas, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diffuse midline glioma (Earlier called as DIPG), among others.

A Brain Tumor can fall into two main groups, i.e., Primary Brain Tumor and Metastatic Brain Tumor, on the basis of the spread of the tumor cells. A primary Brain Tumor can be low-grade (grows slowly) or high-grade (grows rapidly); glial (composed of glial cells) or non-glial (developed on or in the brain’s structures, including nerves, blood vessels, and glands); and malignant or benign.

According to DelveInsight’s epidemiological analysis, the total Brain Tumor incident population in the 7MM was estimated to be 60,246 in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2030. Further, it was observed that males accounted for maximum Brain Tumor incident cases as compared to women.

The Brain Tumor market insights report offers historical as well as forecasted Brain Tumor epidemiology coverage in the 7MM from 2018 to 2030 segmented into:

Total Primary Brain Tumor Incidence

Grade-specific Brain Tumor Incidence

Type-specific Brain Tumor Incidence

Gender-specific Brain Tumor Incidence

Age-specific Brain Tumor Incidence

Want to know more about changing Brain Tumor epidemiological trends? Contact @ Brain Tumor Market Landscape

Brain Tumor Treatment Market

Brain tumors, especially High-grade gliomas are hard-to-treat tumors owing to the inability of available treatment regimens to remove the whole of the tumor due to their resistance to radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

At the moment, there exists no ideal treatment. It is quite challenging to effectively develop one treatment that can target every tumor cell. Thus, the present Brain Tumor treatment landscape offers a combination of several of the available approaches including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery followed by additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery.

The Brain Tumor treatment market offers first-line treatment involving Surgery ± Radiation Therapy/ Chemotherapy, Temozolomide + Radiation Therapy (RT) or Radiation Alone- Maintenance therapy, and Temozolomide Monotherapy. The second-line treatment for Brain Tumor includes Bevacizumab Monotherapy, Bevacizumab Combination Therapy, Temozolomide (Both as Combination and Monotherapy), and Other Systemic Therapies (Concomitant and Adjuvant Chemotherapy agents).

However, despite the availability of several combinations of therapies, the overall survival rate remains low and the chances or rates of recurrence are tremendously high. The Brain Tumor treatment market lacks an effective strategy to tackle brain tumors. Thus, moving ahead, the Brain Tumor market is in dire need of therapies specific for the anaplastic form of tumors.

Brain Tumor Market

Key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kintara Therapeutics, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharm, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, Novartis, Ziopharm, and others are actively engaged in developing treatments and advancing Brain Tumor market.

In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the maximum Brain Tumor market share worth USD 986.0 Million in 2020 in comparison to EU5 (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK) and Japan, respectively. The market share is further expected to increase during the forecast period 2021-30.

Key Brain Tumor Pipeline Therapies

Trans Sodium Crocetinate

Regorafenib

Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111)

Durvalumab

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) + Pembrolizumab

VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol)

ONC201

Selinexor (KPT-330)

VBI-1901

Paxalisib (GDC-0084)

AV-GBM-1

MDNA55

pp65-shLAMP DC with GM-CSF (ITI-1000)

INO-5401+ INO-9012+Cemiplimab (REGN2810)

Eflornithine + Lomustine

Everolimus (RAD001)

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex ± Cemiplimab-Rwlc

Interested to know more about evolving novel therapeutic against? Contact @ Brain Tumor Emerging Market Therapeutics and Key Companies

Brain Tumor Market Forecast

The parameters such as the aging population demonstrate that the world is expected to reach a demographic dividend, which is expected to add to the potential patient pool of Brain Tumors.

Besides medical advancements, ever-evolving research, better diagnostic tests, the emergence of novel surgical approaches, improved radiotherapy techniques, and the development of novel systemic therapies are principal factors acting as a fuel to drive the engine of Brain Tumor market size forward.

It has also been witnessed over past years that a significant number of organizations, government initiatives, non-profit organizations have been in place to heighten awareness regarding Brain Tumors. Moreover, several foundations and organizations are offering reimbursement policies and financial assistance to patients and their caretakers to tone down the cost burden.

A lack of competitors in Anaplastic astrocytoma offers a substantial market opportunity to pharma titans as well as emerging players to explore in the respective domain and develop tumor-targeting therapies. With no available cure, the Brain Tumor market landscape is nothing short of a bright opportunity for the advent of effective novel therapies and targeted treatments. Although there is no denying that there exist snags and unpredictable factors such as poor pharmacokinetic properties, the emergence of resistance pathways, complex intratumoral heterogeneity, and suboptimal clinical trial design, that may lead to drug failures. However, the fundamentals of the Brain Cancer market are expected to transform in the foreseeable future due to improved diagnostic methodologies, increased knowledge of the disease, increased expenditure on healthcare around the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Here’s What Analysts Say

The Brain Tumor market has been witnessing substantial advances in the understanding of the molecular aberrations found in malignant gliomas. The key discoveries of isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation, codeletion of the short arm of chromosome 1 and the long arm of chromosome 19 (1p19q), O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) gene promoter methylation, and histone H3-K27M mutation, regarding the pathophysiology of the indication can prove beneficial in the development of targeted therapies.

Thus, pharma companies exploring the waters of the Brain Tumor market are targeting specific mutations, such as VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), Durvalumab, and ONC201. Out of these Brain Tumor pipeline therapies, VAL-083 and Durvalumab target unmethylated MGMT form of glioblastoma while ONC201 targets H3 K27M-mutant form of glioma.

Talking about patient centric approaches, the emerging therapies can also be sorted according to the patients’ preference of route of administration. For instance, patients mostly prefer oral and/or intravenous administration of drugs as compared to intratumoral administration owing to easier as well as painless administration. Besides convenience, intratumoral drug administration is also limited by poor diffusion of drugs through brain interstitium.

For more such rich insights, reach out @ Brain Tumor Market Forecast

Scope of the report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kintara Therapeutics, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharm, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, Novartis, Ziopharm among others.

Key Pipeline Therapies: Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Regorafenib, Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), Durvalumab, Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) + Pembrolizumab, VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol), ONC201,Selinexor (KPT-330), VBI-1901, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, pp65-shLAMP DC with GM-CSF (ITI-1000), INO-5401+ INO-9012+Cemiplimab (REGN2810), Eflornithine + Lomustine, Everolimus (RAD001) among others.

Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Brain Tumor Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL’s Views

Analyst’s Views

Reach out to us to learn more about the scope of the report @ Brain Tumor Market Landscape and Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary 3 Brain Tumor Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Brain Tumor 5 Recognized Establishments 6 Brain Tumor Treatment 7 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers (2020) 8 Neurological and vascular complications of primary and secondary brain tumors: EANO-ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for prophylaxis, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up (2020) 9 NICE Guidelines: Brain Tumors (primary) and brain metastases in adults (2018) 10 Brain Tumor Treatment Algorithm 11 Brain Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population 12 Country-wise Brain Tumor Epidemiology of Brain Tumors 13 Unmet Needs in Brain Tumor Market 14 Brain Tumor Marketed Drugs 15 Brain Tumor Emerging Drugs 16 Brain Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Case Reports 18 Brain Tumor Market Drivers 19 Brain Tumor Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities

Know more of what’s covers @ Brain Tumor Market Landscape

Related Reports

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report.

Glioma Market

DelveInsight’s “Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Gliosarcoma Market

DelveInsight’s “Gliosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

High-Grade Glioma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘High-grade Glioma (HGG) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report.

Malignant Glioma Market

DelveInsight’s “Malignant Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Parkinson’s Disease Market Size Analysis

DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Alzheimer’s Disease Market

DelveInsight’s “Alzheimer’s disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market

DelveInsight’s “Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

DelveInsight’s “Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report.

Other Reports:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Ankit Nigam

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com