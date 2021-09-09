Global Virtual Reality Glove Market to be Driven by Increasing Advancements in Technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Virtual Reality Glove Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Virtual Reality Glove market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 27.9 %

With the introduction of new technologies and developments, modern computing expectations are growing. Lately, virtual reality has been a much-discussed term. With technical developments taking place on a wide scale, the use of next-generation technologies such as machine learning, and virtual reality is increasingly taking on endless technology-related capabilities. As the popularity of such technology is growing and the perception of virtual reality is increasing, the industry is implementing different innovations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Virtual reality (VR) is an interface for computers that gives users an interactive 3-dimensional visual experience. Using high-performance PCs and sensory devices, such as gloves and headphones, it provides a virtual world. In addition to the gaming and entertainment market, this technology has been used in cases of training and educational use.

On the basis of Type, the industry is divided into:

• Wired VR Gloves

• Wireless VR Gloves

On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:

• Personal

• Commercial Use

• Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the market is driven by growing demand for virtual technology, led by the increasing use of head-mounted (HMD) displays in the gaming and entertainment industry. Virtual reality application finds a stronger foundation in theme parks providing VR coaster rides with the use of animation techniques. In addition, 5G’s convergence with VR and advances in completely interactive technology promote the market share of virtual reality. In addition, it is expected that the growing deployment of VR technology in the commercial sector would support the growth in demand for VR gloves. The retail sector is expected to create new prospects for the VR glove industry in the coming years, indulging in different concepts with the incorporation of VR technology. In addition, because of the increase in demand from this segment, VR glove market players are seen launching specific product ranges for commercial use.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Manus VR, Virtalis, Neurodigital, Dextarobotics, CyberGlove, Yost Labs, Synertial, Noitom, Vivoxie, BreqLabs (ExoGlove), CaptoGlove, and Virtual Motion Labsand others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

