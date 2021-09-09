Food Extrusion Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Extrusion Market was valued at USD 58.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 87.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Food extrusion is an important part of food processing technology, as it aids in manufacturing various food products of specific shapes and sizes. Major reasons driving market growth are the changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for healthy processed foods and snacks. Food extrusion also has many attached benefits in the form of bringing down the number of microorganisms in foods and removing natural toxins, thereby making the foods safer for consumption. Research has shown that cooking fibers by the process of extrusion can produce changes in the structural characteristics of the fiber and physiochemical properties, while the main effect being a redistribution of the insoluble fiber to soluble fiber. Proteins are more reactive and can undergo many changes during the extrusion process of which the most important being denaturation. Enzymes, which are also a type of proteins, lose their activity after being submitted to the extrusion process due to the high temperatures and pressure.

By region, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market and will also grow at a fast rate on account of an expanding consumer base and growth in food technologies. The stringent food regulation mechanisms in some countries along with high processing time for product approvals form some significant barriers for the growth of the market. Top market players are adopting various growth strategies such as undertaking investments in new facilities, forming partnerships and exploiting the demand for functional foods in the market. Market players are exploiting market opportunities for functional foods by providing equipment that aid fast extrusion and efficient mixing outputs. The focus is at enlarging the processing sizes, while simultaneously delivering uniformity in sizes.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2054

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By product type, the savory snacks segment holds the largest share in the food extrusion market. Changing customer lifestyles and a western trend in diets in the developing economies is increasing use of food extrusion in these segments.

As of 2018, savory snacks held a share of 35.6% in the market and were the dominant category, by product.

By product type, the functional ingredients segment held a market share of 11.4% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Breakfast cereals are a growing application segment of food extrusion. Manufacturers have experimented with cereal designs for several years in order to make them more appealing for the customers, while standing out in the market. The application segment is growing fast because of high demand in the developing economies.

By extruder type, the twin extruder segment holds the dominant market share. Their popularity arises out of the fact that they consumer significantly lower energy in comparison to single screw extruders.

Single screw extruders hold the second largest share in the global food extrusion market. Most extruders till date are designed as being single-screwed, where this screw helps in imparting the required shape to the products.

Top companies are exploiting market opportunities for functional foods by providing equipment that aid fast extrusion and efficient mixing outputs. The focus is at enlarging the processing sizes, while simultaneously delivering uniformity in sizes.

By process, the hot extrusion segment holds the larger market share. The method is very popular as it helps in developing a fixed cross-sectional profile for various products such as breakfast cereals.

By region, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global food extrusions market. The growing demand for extruded snacks and processed foods in the region along with the rising disposable incomes of the consumers are driving market growth.

Europe is also a growing region for the food extrusion market. The high demand for functional foods along with experimentation in product designs by manufacturers is driving the growth of the market. The region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through the forecasted period.

The food extrusion market is home to many new innovations,that are helping in advanced and up-to-date product offerings. For example, in December 2018, Bruno Peter AG expanded its production facility by procuring a specific model of Coperion’s twin screw extruder.

Key players profiled in the report include American Extrusion International, Bühler, The Bonnot Company, Baker Perkins, Akron Tool & Die, Coperion, Flexicon, Groupe Legris Industries, Triott Group, Lindquist Machine.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2054

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Extrusion market on the basis of product type, extruder, process and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Savoury Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours & Starches

Textured Protein

Functional Ingredients

Others

Extruder (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders

Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cold Extrusion

Hot Extrusion

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-extrusion-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of opportunities and risks in the Food Extrusion Market

Recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and technological innovations in the Food Extrusion Market

Conclusive assessment of the growth rate and dynamics in the Food Extrusion Market

In-depth study of key market drivers, restraints, macro- and micro-economic factors, threats, opportunities, and limitations

Analysis of current and emerging market trends in the Food Extrusion Market

Revenue growth estimations for the period of 2021-2026

Analysis of top companies and new players operating in the market to offer competitive edge to the readers

Comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends and insights into key segments and sub-segments

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will make sure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Salts & Salt Substitutes, Hot Spices, Aromatic Spices, Others), By End-User (Food Processing, Catering, Households, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Pork Meat Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Chilled, Frozen, Others), By Application (Household, Commercial), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Processed Potatoes Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated, Others), By Application (Snacks, Ready-To-Cook & Prepared Meals, Others), By Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Cappuccino Foaming Coffee Creamer Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Coconut Based Products, Palm Based Products), By Application (Coffee, Chocolate Drinks, Milk Tea, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Barley Market Share and Overview, Outlook by Nature (Organic, Inorganic), by Type (Hulless, Covered Size,, Six-row barley, Two-row barley), by Grade (Food grade, Malt grade, Feed grade), by Application (Animal feed, Food & Beverages, Seed Industry, Nutraceuticals, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jewelry-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news