Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The Bovine Serum Albumin Market is accounted for a value of USD 248 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 315 million by 2028. Bovine serum albumin has several biochemical applications, including ELISAS (enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), immunoblots, and immunohistochemistry. Because bovine serum albumin could be a small, stable, moderately non-reactive protein, it’s often used as a blocker in immunohistochemistry. During immunohistochemistry, this is the process that uses antibodies to detect antigens in cells, tissue sections is usually produced with bovine serum albumin blockers to bind nonspecific binding sites. The BSA blocker improves sensitivity by minimizing background signal because the sites are covered with the moderately non-reactive protein. Bovine serum albumin is employed to stabilize some enzymes during the digestion of DNA and to forestall adhesion of the enzyme to reaction tubes, pipette tips, and other vessels.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2827

Further key findings from the bovine serum albumin market market report suggest

The APAC segment holds a variety of growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and drug maker’s manufacturers. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% in the analysis period. In the APAC segment, China is the most extensive market for pharmaceutical products due to its large consumer base and growing interest in health and well-being, the demand for pharmaceutical commodities is expanding. This would stimulate the growth of bovine serum albumin in this region.

Blood albumin does not have a monopoly on the albumin market with its major competitor being, in some applications, milk protein. The cloning of the albumin gene may, in future, allow for recombinant techniques to produce albumin that will take a significant share of the market away from animal sourced albumins.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Serion GmbH (Germany) are major players in bovine serum albumin market.

P&G Acquired the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the year 2019, this acquisition enables P&G to expand its successful consumer health care business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of differentiated, physician-supported brands across a broad geographic footprint. It also provides P&G with substantial health care commercial and supply capabilities, deep technical mastery, and proven consumer health care leadership that will complement P&G’s existing consumer Health Care capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest, and Oral-B.

A fetal bovine serum is an excellent cell growth supplement and generally favored over other types of cell culture sera. Its high levels of nutrients and optimal integration of growth factors make fetal bovine serum albumin the most efficient cell growth promoter for virtually any cell culture system. Besides, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimize the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. This serum has been obtained from blood aseptically collected in USDA approved abattoirs in the United States of America. This serum was aseptically prepared and sterilized in the US.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2827

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented bovine serum albumin on the basis of form, grade, end user and region:

On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2028)

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of grade, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2028)

Technical- & diagnostic-grade

Reagent/Research-grade

Food-grade

On the basis of end user, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2028)

Life sciences industry Drug delivery Cell culture Diagnostics

Research Institutes

Food industry

Feed industry

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bovine-serum-albumin-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2028)

North America U.S Canada Europe

Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will make sure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Salts & Salt Substitutes, Hot Spices, Aromatic Spices, Others), By End-User (Food Processing, Catering, Households, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Pork Meat Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Chilled, Frozen, Others), By Application (Household, Commercial), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Processed Potatoes Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated, Others), By Application (Snacks, Ready-To-Cook & Prepared Meals, Others), By Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Cappuccino Foaming Coffee Creamer Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Coconut Based Products, Palm Based Products), By Application (Coffee, Chocolate Drinks, Milk Tea, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027

Barley Market Share and Overview, Outlook by Nature (Organic, Inorganic), by Type (Hulless, Covered Size,, Six-row barley, Two-row barley), by Grade (Food grade, Malt grade, Feed grade), by Application (Animal feed, Food & Beverages, Seed Industry, Nutraceuticals, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jewelry-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news