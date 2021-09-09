Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market to be driven at a CAGR of 4.5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 153 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 200 Million

The growth of global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is driven by the growing personal care product market. The rapid increase in demand for sulphate free personal care products and cosmetics as a result of growing consumer awareness, is pushing the growth further. Moreover, owing to its mild foaming properties, sodium cocoyl isethionate is being preferred in baby care products such as shampoos, soaps etc. Additionally, with increasing sustainability and environment friendly aspects, the trend is shifting in the personal care product industry. Further, factors such as growing disposable incomes and growing consumer demand for chemical free products is expected to push the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is fine white powder obtained from the reaction of isethionic acid (a type of sulfonic acid) and fatty acids present in coconut oil. It is used as a surfactant in personal care cleaning products such as acne products, bar soaps, shampoos, and others.

Based on form, the market is divided into:

Powder

Needles and Flakes

Granule

Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Skin Care Shower gels Soaps Shaving foam Cleansers Creams Lotions Makeup remover Others

Hair Care Shampoo Conditioner Tonics Others

Baby Care Cleansing bars Baby wipes Others

Oral Care Toothpastes Mouthwash Others

Others

The regional markets for sodium cocoyl isethionate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to have the largest share in global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. This can be attributed to widespread demand of personal care products in the regions. Further, increasing awareness for chemical free products in the region is expected to drive the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth owing to its booming industrial sector and growing disposable incomes of the population. Additionally, aggressive marketing and growing e-commerce platform will aid to the growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., JEEN International Corporation, Guangdong Kiyu New Material Co. Ltd., Trulux Pty Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

