Alzheimer’s’ Drugs Market Will Witness High Demand Due to Increasing Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer’s drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer’s drugs market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Alzheimer’s Drugs Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist, Combination Drugs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for Alzheimer effective therapy is expected to boost the global Alzheimer’s drugs market.

Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies Will Propel Growth

The active study of Alzheimer’s drug by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes for creating a strong pipeline for effective therapy is predicted to encourage growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) currently, 50 million people are affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease around the world have led towards high demand for Alzheimer’s drugs, which in turn is boosting the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth. However, discontinuation of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies which is resulting in limited treatment options and thus creating a global economic burden by increasing the nation’s annual treatment cost against Alzheimer’s drugs development and disease treatment. This factor is predicted to hamper the growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, Eisai and Biogen, Co., Ltd., declared the termination of phase 3 clinical trial of ENGAGE and EMERGE designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Leading Players operating in the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

AstraZeneca,

Biogen,

AbbVie Inc.,

ALLERGAN,

other players

Increasing Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The global Alzheimer’s drugs market is predicted to expand in North America during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of Alzheimer’s disease and the presence of key players in the region. According to Alzheimer’s Association, currently, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2050, which is expected to promote the growth of the Alzheimer’s drugs market in North America. Europe is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. Improving diagnostic capabilities are also expected to boost the market in the region. Evolving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding Alzheimer’s disease are expected to contribute significantly to Alzheimer’s drugs growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Additionally, Alzheimer’s drugs market in Middle East & Africa is in the nascent stage; however, unmet needs for Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the Alzheimer’s drugs market in this region.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist

Combination Drugs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Application

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

