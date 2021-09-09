Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market SWOT Analysis by key players: PDC/AS, Blue One Management Sa/Nv, Sabre GLBL In,Fujitsu Limited, IBS Software

The global commercial aviation crew management systems market size is anticipated to flourish owing to the increasing need for organizing the growing traffic in airports globally, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Hardware, Software [On-Cloud, Server Based] Services), By Application (Planning, Training, Tracking, Crew Operation, Others) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028.” These systems help airlines systematically manage their operations. Increasing efficiency offered is estimated to boost their demand worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global economy. Nationwide lockdowns and traveling restrictions have disrupted the global supply chain, negatively impacting businesses across the globe. Countries across the world are constantly working on addressing the challenges that have arose during the crisis. At fortune business Insights, we are constantly analyzing these challenges in order to provide feasible solutions.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the commercial aviation crew management systems market. They are as follows:

PDC/AS

Blue One Management Sa/Nv

Sabre GLBL In,

Fujitsu Limited

IBS Software

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Jeppesen

Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

AIMS Inc.

LAMINAR Aviation Infotech Pte. Ltd.

NAVBLUE

Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.

Maureva Ltd.

Kronos Inc.

Merlot Aero Limited

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Population of Air Passengers Globally to Drive Growth

Rising population of passengers who prefer to travel by air has created the necessity to manage the resultant aircraft traffic in airports worldwide. This in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global commercial aviation crew management systems market. For instance, according to the International Airport Review, the total number of passenger traffic is estimated to increase from 8.8 billion in 2018 to 19.7 billion by 2040. However, the increasing cost associated with airline operations is anticipated to restrain growth.

Regional Insights-

Booming Aerospace and Defense Industry in U.S. to Aid North America Dominate

North America is projected to dominate the global commercial aviation crew management systems market due to the presence of prominent aircraft companies in the region. For instance, according to the Aerospace Industries Association, in 2019, the aerospace & defense industry contributed 1.8 % of the total GDP in the U.S. In addition, increasing investments in the defense sector for the development of better technologies are anticipated to enhance the demand in the U.S. This is estimated to further strengthen the growth in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is set to exhibit impressive growth in the forecast timeline. Rapidly increasing disposable income among middle class population and developing aerospace industry in the region are anticipated to drive the growth of commercial aviation crew management systems in the region.

Segmentation:

By Solution

Hardware

Software On-Cloud Server Based

Services

By Application

Planning

Training

Tracking

Crew Operation

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (South America and Africa)

Competitive Landscape-

Offering Innovative Services to Help Key Enterprises Gain Prominence

Prominent enterprises operating in the global commercial aviation crew management systems market are focusing on developing innovative airline operation system. This will help them gain prominence over other companies. For instance, in June 2018, British Airways awarded IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd. with a long term contract in which IBS will provide advanced crew and flight operations management system to the airline company.

Industry Developments-

In 2019, Merlot Aero Limited, a New Zeeland based crew operator software system provider, received the international air transport award for the development of an advanced cloud based crew management solution.

