(September 2021) – Data Bridge Market Research presents an updated and Latest Study on the “Pharmaceutical Vials Market” This report provides an in-depth study of the market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force, and market risks

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market

Pharmaceutical vials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 20,765.58 million by 2028. Increasing consumption in pharmaceutical companies is a driving factor for the market growth.

More consumption in parenteral processing will increase the consumption of pharmaceutical vials products that drives the market, chemicals release of the internal surface of glass tubing containers is restraint for the market. Increasing demand of packaging of COVID-19 vaccines plays opportunity for the pharmaceutical vials manufacture. Pharmaceutical vials are used in pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, compound pharmacy and among several other places with the aim to enhance the shelf life in the final products. The increasing demand for ready-to use glass vials for flexible aseptic filling are gaining prevalence among the researchers due to which the demand for pharmaceutical vials in the global pharmaceutical vials market is increasing at a higher rate.

By Region of Pharmaceutical Vials market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

The major players covered in the pharmaceutical vials market report are Bormioli Pharma S.p.a., TOYOBO CO., LTD., NIPRO, Piramal Glass Private Limited (a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.), Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences Ltd., APG, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Berry Global Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Origin Pharma Packaging, SGD Pharma (a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain), Pacific Vial and Stevanato Group among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

