Dental Materials Market to Reach $8.06 by 2027; Increasing Number of Product Innovations Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, saysFortune Business Insights™

The global “dental materials market” size is projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by the end of 2027. Recent technological advancements have emerged in favour of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dental Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, Natural Biomaterials, and Others), By Application (Implant, Prosthetics, and Orthodontics), By End User (Dental Product Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 5.40 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

As Dental Procedures have not been Included in Essential Surgeries, Covid-19 Pandemic to have an Adverse Impact on the Market

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several industries across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has forced government to focus more on essential services and delay scheduled surgical procedures that are not completely essential to the human body. As a result, procedures such as fixations and normal dental treatments have not been included in the essential services. This factor will have a negative impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Dental materials are products associated with dental procedures, including surgical devices as well as implant products. The increasing number of dental surgeries, owing to rising hygiene habits will emerge in favour of the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Technological advances have played a huge part in market growth. Additionally, the use of advances materials for dental implants and prosthetics will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the dental materials market. Increasing geriatric population, coupled with favourable health reimbursement policies will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the risks associated with improper dental hygiene will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders in this region will create several growth opportunities for the companies in this market. Additionally, the increasing awareness regarding the importance of dental hygiene and regular dental check-ups will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.12 billion and this value will rise considerably in the coming years, owing to the massive investments in technological intervention.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Businesses across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions, owing to the massive potential held by dental materials across the world, will contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Several large scale companies are focused on acquiring SMEs with a bid to maximizing the resources of both the companies and subsequently establishing a wider consumer base. In September 2018, Henry Schein, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Intra-lock. The company possesses an exceptional range of dental restoration solutions and through this acquisition Henry Schein will gain access to the company’s excellent portfolio. This acquisition will not just benefit the companies but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Industry Developments:

November 2019 –Apex Dental Materials announced the launch of RE-GEN, a suit of bioactive materials comprised of flowable composite, bulk fill and resin cement, pit and fissure sealant. The company claims that the product is the world’s first ever bioactive universal and self-etch adhesive.

