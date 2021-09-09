Cocoa Sales Market 2021 Size with Top Countries industry chain structure, competitive landscape, new projects and investment analysis by 360 Research report

Global “Cocoa Sales Market” Analysis 2021 and Forecast 2027:-

The global Cocoa Sales market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cocoa Sales market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and thus the competitive landscape of major players. This report similarly looks at the changed Factors affecting the market improvement and drivers, further uncover knowledge into the market survey, key creators, key got by them, Cocoa Sales market size, latest examples and kinds, pay, net edge with common assessment and figure.

The Complete report specifies the historical, present, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis are utilized to gauge the market. The market is very fragmented by type and application, with sales market share and rate of growth by type, application.

The research covers the current Cocoa Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle

FUJI OIL

Mars

Hershey

Puratos

Olam

Cémoi

ECOM

Guan Chong

Mondelez

Touton

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Cocoa Sales Market:

A cocoa processing plant transforms cocoa beans into three main components: cocoa liquor and cocoa butter and cocoa powder. These components can be used to make different products. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds.

The cocoa industry is highly mature.Currently, there are many cacao grinding companies in the cocoa industry.The main participants were Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle, FUJI OIL and Mars. For cocoa bean grinders, Barry Callebaut is the world’s largest grinder, with a market share of 20.74 percent in 2019.Cargill and Olam were second and third, respectively.It has a market share of 14.61 percent and 13.90 percent in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cocoa Market

The global Cocoa market was valued at USD 12720 in 2020 and will reach USD 14580 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027.

Global Cocoa Scope and Market Size

By the product type, the Cocoa Sales market is primarily split into:

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder

By the end users/application, Cocoa Sales market report covers the following segments:

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Others

The key regions covered in the Cocoa Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

