Global Wireless Bridge Sales Market 2021: How It Is Raising At Global Level? What Will Be The CAGR Value In The Future?

Cisco

HPE

HUAWEI

Ubiquiti

Ruckus Wireless

TP-LINK

D-Link

Proxim

H3C

Netgear

Aerohive

ADTRAN

Alvarion Technologies

EnGenius

Hawking

A wireless bridge is a type of networking hardware device that enables the connection of two different local area network (LAN) segments by bridging a wireless connection between them. It works much like a wired network bridge and is used to connect LANs that are logically separated and/or located in different physical locations.

These networks can be in the same building but are normally in either adjacent buildings or with the proper antennas and line of sight bridges can even connect networks up to 30 miles apart. Wireless bridges connect to the wired network through the 802.11n port and replicate that data to a remote network bridge or access point via 802.11a/b/g wireless (Wi-Fi) protocol.

With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and development of industrial internet, the wireless Bridge market is expected to have a positive outlook over the coming years. In recent years, most enterprises are moving toward cloud computing for cost-cutting purposes by eliminating investments required for storage hardware and other physical infrastructures. Moreover, cloud computing services offer multiple advantages including swiftness, scalability, viability, reliability, and faster time to market. Also, storage and data retrieval and efficient development of prototypes are some beneficial attributes of cloud computing. Based on its accessibility and usage, the cloud is categorized as public, private, and hybrid. Wireless cloud provides benefits of retrieving digital content from anywhere and at any time. The cloud helps organizations reduce cost and improve efficiency; for instance, Microsoft Office 365 provides enterprises with time-saving services that include document sharing, email, and messaging with video and voice conferencing. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services through wireless AP will boost their adoption over the coming years.

The global Wireless Bridge market was valued at USD 1992.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 4105.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.

By the product type, the Wireless Bridge Sales market is primarily split into:

802.11ac

802.11n

Others

By the end users/application, Wireless Bridge Sales market report covers the following segments:

Office

Manufacturing

Education

Commercial

Others

The key regions covered in the Wireless Bridge Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

