Global Virtual School Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet.

The following firms are included in the Virtual School Market Report:

Inspire Charter Schools

Alaska Digital Academy

Connections Education

Aurora College

Illinois Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Abbotsford Virtual School

Charter Schools USA

Pansophic Learning

K12 Inc.

Acklam Grange School

Florida Virtual School

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Market by Type:

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO Market by Application:

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools