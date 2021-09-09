Global Tire Mold Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Tire Mold is a mold for vulcanization molding various types of tires.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Himile

Quality

King Machine

HERBERT Maschinen

Anhui Mcgill Mould

Wantong

Qingdao Yuantong Machine

HongChang

Shinko Mold Industrial

Anhui Wide Way Mould

Greatoo

Saehwa IMC

Tianyang

MK Technology

A-Z

SeYoung TMS Market by Type:

Two-Piece Molds

Segmented Molds Market by Application:

Passenger Car Radial Tires (PCR)

Truck & Bus Radial Tires (TBR)

Off-The-Road Tires (OTR)