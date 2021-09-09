Global Rainwater Tanks Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Rainwater Tanks Market" specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Rainwater Tanks market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Rainwater Tanks research report.

A rainwater tank is a type of water tank that is commonly used to collect and store rainwater runoff, and rainwater is usually collected from pipes through the roof.

The following firms are included in the Rainwater Tanks Market Report:

CST Industries

Norwesco

BRAE

Snyder

Wahaso

Mountain & Mesa Construction

Lakota Water Company

BH Tank

Rainwater Management Solutions

The RainCatcher

Caldwell Tanks

Innovative Water Solutions

ROTH North America

Pioneer Water Tanks

Market by Type:

Plastics

Steel

Market by Application:

Commercial

Residential