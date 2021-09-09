Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Automotive rubber molded components are produced when uncured rubber materials are cured under a high amount of pressure with inserts of textiles, metal or plastics in the required shape of the components. The methods utilized in the rubber molding process can be defined as compression, injection and transfer molding. These different components are applied in a number of different parts of the vehicles.

The following firms are included in the Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market:

Duke Seals

Federal-Mogul

Trelleborg

Corteco Ishino

Gates

Hutchinson Seal

Dana

SKF

TKS Sealing

Freudenberg

Star Group

Saint Gobain

Jingzhong Rubber

Parker Hannifin

NAK

Timken

Oufu Sealing

NOK

Elringklinger

Damping Products

Oil Seal Products

O-rings

Market by Application:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles