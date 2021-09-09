Global Laser Hair Removal Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2026

Global laser hair removal market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness and preference amongst individuals globally to maintain an enhanced level of aesthetic appearance.

According to this report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser hair removal market are Solta Medical; Cynosure LLC; Lumenis; Venus Concept; CANDELA CORPORATION; Alma Lasers; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.; LUTRONIC; Sciton, Inc.; Cutera; El.En. S.p.A.; Lynton Lasers and SharpLight Technologies Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Various technological innovations and advancements in the market resulting in better range of products and services relating to aesthetic lasersis expected to boost the growth of the market Growth of non-invasive hair removal services and procedures also fuels the market growth



Increased levels of disposable income of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing rate of demand for home-based laser hair removal devices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High costs associated with these devices resulting in higher overall cost of the procedures is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of alternative enhanced beauty treatment solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of supply of materials for laser treatments is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Laser Hair Removal Market

By Laser Type

Diode Laser

Nd:YAG Laser

Alexandrite Laser

By Type

Multiple Standard Wavelengths

Specific Standard Wavelengths

By End-Use

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Home Use

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

