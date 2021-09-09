Global Legionella Testing Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2028||Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD; Pall Corporation; Phigenics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The legionella testing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on legionella testing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of pneumonia and legionella-related illnesses is escalating the growth of legionella testing market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global legionella testing market are ALBAGAIA LTD; Aquacert Ltd.; Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD; Pall Corporation; Phigenics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Asahi Kasei Corporation; DTK Water; H2O Hygiene Ltd.; Water Treatment Products Ltd; Abbott; EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.; BIOTECON Diagnostics and R-Biopharm AG among others.

Legionella Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The legionella testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, testing method, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the legionella testing market is segmented into culture methods, UAT, serology, DFA Test, nucleic acid-based detection, and PCR.

On the basis of testing method, the legionella testing market is segmented into water testing and ivd testing. Water testing is further segmented into microbial culture, direct fluoroscent antibody (DFA) stain, polymerase chain reaction (pcr) and others. ivd testing is further segmented into blood culture, urine antigen test, direct fluoroscent antibody (dfa) stain, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and others.

On the basis of application, the legionella testing market is segmented into clinical testing methods and environmental testing methods.

On the basis of end user, the legionella testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of legionella and pneumatic diseases worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing advancements and innovations in the diagnostic testing especially for bacterial applications is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth of demand for more efficient rapid tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Complications associated with the approval process of the products for legionella tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the care and sensitive method of performing these tests is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Slow growth of the disposable income or lack of funds from the developing regions restricting the high adoption of the product

The core objectives of this report are:

To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global Legionella Testing market.

To present the development of Legionella Testing market in the United States, Europe, and China.

To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.

To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

To discuss the future aspects impacting the global Legionella Testing market in every possible way.

To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.

To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Legionella Testing Market

8 Legionella Testing Market, By Service

9 Legionella Testing Market, By Deployment Type

10 Legionella Testing Market, By Organization Size

11 Legionella Testing Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

