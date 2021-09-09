Global Drug Delivery Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2027

An international Drug Delivery market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market.

Drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,378.99 billion by 2027. Rising acceptance of self-administering drugs and increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M, Antares Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Nemera and Sanofi among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Drug delivery market.

For instance,

In February 2020, Novartis AG stated that both the FDA and European Medicines Agency EMA have acknowledged the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) and marketing authorization application (MAA), for ofatumumab (OMB157) which is used to treat lapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

In December 2019, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. took over the investigational bermekimab from Xbiotech Inc., this is bound to increase their already wide product portfolio and also it will increase the revenue of the company in the market.

Global Drug Delivery Market : Segmentation

Global drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, opthalmic drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery, implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery. In 2020, oral drug delivery segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high reception of oral drug delivery route of administration by the patients as it is one of the humblest, convenient, and harmless routes for drug administration

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, home healthcare, clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market as hospitals are the first contact points for various types of treatments and surgical procedures, also the needs of all the in-house patients are catered.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, direct tenders and online pharmacy. In 2020, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market as cost benefits are provided to end users by direct tenders as compared to retail sales as well as direct tenders right away supply drug delivery devices from manufacturer to hospitals, dermatological clinics and others.

Global Drug Delivery Market Drivers:

Rising acceptance of self-administering drugs and increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

The process of introducing a therapeutic effect in the body of human by administering a drug at a specific targeted site is known as drug delivery. By controlling the rate, time and release of drug in the body the safety and efficacy of drug can be improved. There can be many ways of delivering drugs like, oral, injectable, pulmonary, nasal and others. The drug delivery systems are made advanced by studying and exploiting the properties of nanoparticles, which have made the process of drug delivery more efficient and time saving.

Rising prevalence of chronic and non-chronic disease has increased the market for drug delivery devices as the numbers of people that are being treated are more and also the latest technological development has led to the treatment of very rare and impossible to treat diseases, therefore more people will be attracted towards them. Currently, various research studies are taking place which is anticipated to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to create novel and inventive drug delivery devices and expected to offer various other opportunities in the drug delivery market.

Global Drug Delivery Market Restraints:

However, high cost of drug delivery procedures and rigid regulations for drug delivery procedures is estimated to restraint the market growth as to get approvals is difficult and problematic task along with the enforced monetary liability upon drug delivery devices manufacturers and researchers

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Drug Delivery Market

8 Drug Delivery Market, By Service

9 Drug Delivery Market, By Deployment Type

10 Drug Delivery Market, By Organization Size

11 Drug Delivery Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

