Global mHealth Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mHealth market will exhibit a CAGR of around 34.68% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increased penetration of smartphones, tablets and other similar gadgets, rising technological advancements in the internet connectivity to provide uninterrupted healthcare services and rising prevalence of chronic and other infectious diseases are the major factors attributable to the growth of mHealth market.

The persuasive mHealth report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2021-2028 for the market. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. This market report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. According to this report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. With the proper use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, an outstanding mHealth market report is generated which aids businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Corporation and mQure, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Doximity, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc., proteous, Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Oscar, Zest Health, Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Airstrip Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc. and Alivecor, Inc. among others.

Population Health Management: The uncontrollable surge of COVID-19 infections has highlighted the need of crowdsourced health monitoring by tracking the infected. Existing surveillance systems have drawbacks associated with flexibility and amount of reliable information. mHealth offers the ability to collect real time information from a significant share of the population making the information more reliable and easy to use as compared to existing systems. mHealth can also be used by healthcare agencies to track the hotspots and carriers by analyzing travel routes which in turn provides information regarding the probability of catching an infection. Hence, health agencies can better manage health population by crowdsourcing disease monitoring using mHealth.

Global mHealth Market Scope and Market Size

The mHealth market is segmented on the basis of product and service, mHealth apps, medical apps and mHealth services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product and service, the mHealth market is segmented into connected medical devices and other connected medical devices. Connected medical devices segment is further sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, peak flow meters, foetal monitoring devices, multi-parameter trackers, sleep apnoea monitors and neurological monitoring devices. Vital signs monitoring devices segment is further bifurcated into blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG/heart rate monitors and pulse oximeters.

On the basis of mHealth apps, the mHealth market is classified into healthcare apps and medication management apps. Healthcare apps segment is further sub-segmented into general health and fitness apps, chronic care management apps, mental health and behavioural disorder management apps, diabetes management apps, blood pressure and ECG monitoring apps, cancer management apps and other chronic care management apps. General health and fitness apps segment is further bifurcated into health tracking apps, obesity and weight management apps and fitness and nutrition apps. Medication management apps is sub-segmented into women’s health apps, personal health record apps and other healthcare apps. Women’s health apps segment is sub-segmented into pregnancy apps, fertility apps, breastfeeding apps and other women’s health apps.

On the basis of medical apps, the mHealth market is classified into medical reference apps, continuing medical education apps, patient management and monitoring apps and communication and consulting apps.

On the basis of mHealth services, the mHealth market is classified into remote monitoring services, diagnosis and consultation services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services, fitness and wellness services and prevention services.

Global mHealth Market Drivers:

Increased penetration of smartphones, tablets and other similar gadgets, rising technological advancements in the internet connectivity to provide uninterrupted healthcare services and rising prevalence of chronic and other infectious diseases are the major factors attributable to the growth of mHealth market.

mHealth is an e-health technological solution that collects and maintains the patient data which in turn is used for monitoring and analysis. mHealth allows remote patient monitoring to provide treatment support and diagnostic services.

Increased adoption of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic and infectious diseases is bolstering the market growth rate in the upward direction. Rising advancements in the advanced mobile solutions is one of the major factors fostering the growth of mHealth market. Increased focus patient-centric healthcare delivery coupled with focus of cost containment in the healthcare sector will further create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Global mHealth Market Restraints:

However, lack of standards and regulations will derail the market growth rate. Resistance by traditional healthcare providers will further pose challenges for the market growth.

