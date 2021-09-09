Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The heat storage medium absorbs solar radiation or other carriers’ heat stored in the medium, which is released when the ambient temperature is lower than the medium temperature

The main factors driving this market growth include economic growth, population growth, rapid urbanization and new technologies in equipment.

In 2021, the market size of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermal Energy Storage (TES).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market are SolarReserve, Calmac, Abengoa Solar, BrightSource Energy, Ice Energy, Brenmiller Energy, Terrafore Technologies, Aalborg, Cristopia Energy Systems, SunCan, SaltX Technology Holding, Cryogel

The opportunities for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) in recent future is the global demand for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sensible Heat Regenerative, Latent Heat Storage, Thermochemical Mode

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market is the incresing use of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) in Residential, Industrial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

