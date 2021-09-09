Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Ultraviolet Stabilizers market?

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] UV stabilizers are equipment manufactured to avoid degradation caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. They act as a shield for short and long exposures to UV radiations of the sun. UV stabilizers market are gaining traction owing to its action as a coating to plastics which includes cosmetics and films to protect the substance from long-term UV degradation effects of ultraviolet radiation.

The rise in awareness about the harmful effects of UV light on plastics is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Since plastic products exposed to sunlight suffer surface chalking and changes in the physical property of polymer materials, there will be an increasing demand for UV stabilizers for polymers to prolong the life of these polymer materials.

In 2021, the market size of Ultraviolet Stabilizers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Stabilizers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market are BASF, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Songwon, Addivant, Everlight Chemical Industrial, Mayzo, Ampacet Corporation

The opportunities for Ultraviolet Stabilizers in recent future is the global demand for Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer (HALS), UV Absorbers, Quenchers

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ultraviolet Stabilizers market is the incresing use of Ultraviolet Stabilizers in Flooring and Decking, Furniture, Automotive Coating, Packaging and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ultraviolet Stabilizers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

