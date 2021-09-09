Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Urology is a branch of medicine that deals with the health of the urinary tract and reproductive tract in men and women. Urologic diseases or conditions include infection in the urinary tract, bladder control problems, kidney stones and prostate problems, among others. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is an enlarged prostate, which increases the size of the prostate gland. As the prostate gets enlarged, it may squeeze or partly block the urethra, resulting in significantly blocking urine flow. BPH is normal in the aging process of a male, caused by changes in hormone balance and cell-growth.

The increasing demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs drives the market. Three factors contributing to the growth of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market are growing geriatric male population, strong r&d and growing demand for alpha-blockers. The evolution of alpha-blockers therapy for BPH has focused on improving convenience and tolerability. Reversing signs and symptoms or preventing progression of the disease are the indications of treating BPH. Alpha-blockers are the most effective, least costly, and best tolerated of the drugs for relieving LUTS. Additionally, one driver in market is growing geriatric male population. The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The risk of BPH increases exponentially with the rise in the age of an individual. Approximately, 80% of men who reach 60 years and above have mild to strong symptoms of BPH. This disorder affects one in 38 individuals in the age group of 40-59 years; however, in the age group of 60-69 years, it affects one in 14 individuals. The BPH drugs market in the Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and the market in this region is likely to experience a high growth rate during the estimated period. Factors such as the growing demand for urology-related disorders and the increasing rate of geriatric men population, will stimulate the demand for BPH drugs and fuel the market’s growth.

In 2021, the market size of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market are Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, ADC Therapeutics, Bayer HealthCare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals

The opportunities for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs in recent future is the global demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Alpha-Blocker, Phosphodiesterase Type-5 Inhibitors, 5-Alpha-Reductase Inhibitors

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market is the incresing use of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs in Men, Women and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

