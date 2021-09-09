Hockey Equipment Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Hockey Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Hockey is an outdoor team sport, the equipment for which includes sticks, protective gear, footwear, and others. Different disciplines of hockey are ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. These disciplines of hockey use different types of equipment, which include ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. The global popularity of ice and field hockey is currently witnessing a significant growth in the rate of participation.

One trend in the market is growth in participation rate of women in hockey. Field hockey is becoming increasingly popular with more women joining the game every year. In 2017, the US had witnessed a major participation of over 65,000 high school and college women field hockey players. The country has a number of colleges that gives scholarships only to women.

One driver in the market is use of better raw materials resulting in premiumization. The use of high-tech hockey sticks of superior technology is currently in trend. Integran Technologies uses Nanovate, a nanocrystalline metal to manufacture high-tech hockey sticks. This technology helps to avoid the formation of microfractures in the sticks, a pricey problem for amateur and professional players. These hockey sticks are engineered with a thin coating of Nanovate to the lower 24 inches of the sticks to offer a flex for a slap shot. The blade has a foam core construction that gives it a high balance point.

In 2021, the market size of Hockey Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hockey Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Hockey Equipment Market are BAUER Hockey, CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear, Grays of Cambridge, GRYPHON HOCKEY, SHER-WOOD, TK Hockey Equipment

The opportunities for Hockey Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Hockey Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14550065

Hockey Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hockey Equipment market is the incresing use of Hockey Equipment in Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retails and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hockey Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14550065

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Masterbatches Market In 2021

Canned Soup Market In 2021