Jet Fuel Additives Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Jet Fuel Additives Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Most fuels such as gasoline, kerosene (jet fuel), gas oil (diesel fuel) and fuel oil have drawbacks which do not allow their long term storage, make difficult transportation and even use. About 20 properties of fuels can be improved, maintained or imparted new beneficial characteristics by the adding of small amounts of certain chemicals named fuel additives. Fuel additives are added in very small concentrations: from several ppm to several thousands ppm.

Tetra-ethyl lead is added to improve the anti-knock characteristics of Avgas. There are pressures to eliminate this additive on environmental grounds. Antioxidants (gum inhibitors) must be used in Avgas to prevent the formation of gum and other antioxidation products. Jet fuels, which are inherently more stable than gasolines, may contain them, depending on the treatment process used during manufacture. A metal deactivator – now rarely used – may be added to nullify the effects of dissolved trace metals, especially copper, which can impair the thermal stability of jet fuels. Corrosion inhibitors can be used to reduce corrosion in fuel system and improve the lubricity – lubricating properties – of jet fuels. Fuel system icing inhibitors reduce the freezing point of any water that may be in the fuel system and prevent the formation of ice crystals that could restrict fuel flow. They are mandatory in military Jet but are not used in civil aircraft that have fuel heaters. They may be added to either Jet or Avgas during the fuelling of small aircraft.

Leading key players of Jet Fuel Additives Market are Afton Chemical, BASF, GE, Innospec, Shell, Chemours, Dow Chemical, Dorf Ketal, Hammonds, Lanxess, Meridian Fuels, NALCO, Cummins Filtration

Icing inhibitors, Antioxidants, Antiknock additives, Metal deactivators, Conductivity improvers, Corrosion inhibitors

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Jet Fuel Additives market is the incresing use of Jet Fuel Additives in Passenger and freighter aircrafts, Cargo aircrafts

Regions that are expected to dominate the Jet Fuel Additives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

