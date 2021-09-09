Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market?

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] utologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis (AMIC) is a 1-step cartilage restoration technique that combines microfracture with the use of an exogenous scaffold.

The functional principle of microfracturing is based on the release of multipotent mesenchymal progenitor cells, cytokines and growth factors from the subchondral bone.

In 2021, the market size of Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis is 100 million USD and it will reach 180 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market are JRI Orthopaedics Ltd, BioTissue, Anika Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen, Arthro-Kinetics, Geistlich Pharma, CartiHeal, Matricel, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PGLA)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market is the incresing use of Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis in Knees Joint and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

