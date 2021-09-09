Aircraft Radome Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Aircraft Radome market?

Aircraft Radome Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A radome (which is a portmanteau of radar and dome) is a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar antenna. The radome is constructed of material that minimally attenuates the electromagnetic signal transmitted or received by the antenna, effectively transparent to radio waves. Radomes protect the antenna from weather and conceal antenna electronic equipment from view. They also protect nearby personnel from being accidentally struck by quickly rotating antennas.

In order to protect the sophisticated radar or antennas, the aircraft radome manufacturers catering to military aircrafts, manufacture the radome with high end technologies and advanced composites, which increases the interest among the end users. Thus fueling the growth of market for aircraft radome in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific contributed the maximum market share in 2017 in the aircraft radome market, owing to rapid demand for aircrafts in the region.

In 2021, the market size of Aircraft Radome is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Radome.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Aircraft Radome Market are Airbus, General Dynamics, Jenoptik, Kitsap, Meggitt, NORDAM Group, Northrop Grumman, Saint-Gobain, Starwin Industries, Kaman Composites

The opportunities for Aircraft Radome in recent future is the global demand for Aircraft Radome Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Aircraft Radome Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Nose Radome, Fuselage Mounted Radome

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Aircraft Radome market is the incresing use of Aircraft Radome in Military Aircrafts, Commercial Aircrafts and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Aircraft Radome market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

