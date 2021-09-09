Artificial Heart Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Artificial Heart market?

Artificial Heart Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Artificial hearts are being used to help patients with total heart failure live normal lives past their life expectancy time line, or to help patients survive until their transplant date either by replacing the heart completely or by replacing the ventricles. The device is surgically implanted in the chest in order to help in the functioning of a deteriorating heart. An artificial heart may also be used temporarily and is removed once the heart starts functioning normally. In cases where the damage is severe, the biological heart is completely replaced with the artificial heart. An artificial heart is powered by either compressed air or electricity.

The rise in the number of cardiac disorders along with an increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the artificial heart market in the coming years. Improper lifestyle, leading to deteriorating cardiac condition is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period for the manufacturers of artificial heart.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the artificial heart market in the coming years, due to technological advancements as well as improved treatment of cardiac conditions in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to record substantial demand for artificial heart market during the forecast period, due to the rise in geriatric population in various Asian countries.

In 2021, the market size of Artificial Heart is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Heart.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Artificial Heart Market are SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR, CARMAT, Abbott, Cleveland Heart, AbioMed, Jarvik Heart, MyLVAD, Cirtec Medical Systems, Thoratec Corporation

The opportunities for Artificial Heart in recent future is the global demand for Artificial Heart Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Artificial Heart Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD), Total Artificial Heart

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Artificial Heart market is the incresing use of Artificial Heart in Hospitals, Clinicss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Artificial Heart market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

