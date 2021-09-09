Sliding Vane Air Motor Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Sliding Vane Air Motor Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Sliding vane air motor is also known as rotary vane air motor or pneumatic vane air motor, which consists of slotted rotor with sliding vanes mounted on a drive shaft. These air motor utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air that enters the sealed motor chamber and exerts pressure against the vanes of a rotor and provides rotational motion to the central shaft. It converts the potential energy of the compressed air into the mechanical work, providing the necessary torque for the shaft and resulting in rotary motion for various industrial applications.

The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years. Whereas, the working of an air motor is dependent on the inlet pressure, which exhibits the linear output torque/speed relationship. However, by regulating the air supply, the output of an air motor can easily be modified. In addition, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and its ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption drive the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, rotary vane air motor has limited scope in heavy duty applications. Moreover, there is possibility of air leakage in these motors, which can hinder the market growth.

In 2021, the market size of Sliding Vane Air Motor is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sliding Vane Air Motor.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Sliding Vane Air Motor Market are Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Ingersoll-Rand, BIBUS AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, Ferry Produits, SANEI Co. Ltd.

The opportunities for Sliding Vane Air Motor in recent future is the global demand for Sliding Vane Air Motor Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Tool, Industrial Equipment, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Sliding Vane Air Motor market is the incresing use of Sliding Vane Air Motor in Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcares and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Sliding Vane Air Motor market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

