AC Motors Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

AC Motors Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] An AC motor is an electric motor driven by an alternating current (AC). The AC motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field.

Surging government initiatives & incentives coupled with mounting electricity consumptions is anticipated to drive the North American and European AC motors market. Additionally, several incentive programs in the U.S. and European countries for early replacement of low efficient electric motors may spur the demand for energy efficient AC motors. However, this region may not witness exponential growth owing to shifting of manufacturing plants of several motor vehicles and electronic appliances to Asian countries. However, Asia Pacific is is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years owing to increasing purchasing power, continuous production of AC motor-driven applications, and developing economies in India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

In 2021, the market size of AC Motors is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Motors.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of AC Motors Market are ABB, ITouchless, Honeywell International, Bosch Rexroth Ag,General Electric, Siemens AG, Regal Beloit, Simplehuman LLC, Crompton Greaves Power Efficiency Corporation, WEG Industries

The opportunities for AC Motors in recent future is the global demand for AC Motors Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

AC Motors Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Permanent Magnet Motor, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of AC Motors market is the incresing use of AC Motors in Steel Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Transportation Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the AC Motors market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

