Adhesive Equipment Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Adhesive Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Adhesive Equipment is used in adhesive industry, including Industrial Hot Melt, Adhesive Controllers, Cold Glue Applicators, Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators, Adhesive Pumping Systems and Application Guns

Asia Pacific led the global industry in terms of revenue with an estimated share of 42.1% in 2014. China is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand at exponential CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022 owing to the rapid industrialization and the expanding end-use industries.

Europe is anticipated to be the next largest consumer due to rising geriatric population and subsequent demand for DHP such as adult incontinence products manufactured using adhesives. Rising construction spending to refurbish and renovate existing buildings and infrastructure in the UK is anticipated to drive the increasing dispensing equipment demand.

Other regions such as North America, CSA, and MEA are also expected to witness growing equipment demand owing to increased consumer interest towards bio-based products.

In 2021, the market size of Adhesive Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesive Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Adhesive Equipment Market are Henkel, Nordson Corporation, Graco, Valco Melton, Dymax Corporation, Robatech

The opportunities for Adhesive Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Adhesive Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Adhesive Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment, Adhesive Controllers, Cold Glue Applicator, Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator, Adhesive Pumping Systems, Adhesive Application Guns

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Adhesive Equipment market is the incresing use of Adhesive Equipment in Packaging, Construction, Lamination, Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP), Technical Textiles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Adhesive Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

