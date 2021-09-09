Bitumen Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Bitumen Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen.

Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

In 2021, the market size of Bitumen is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Leading key players of Bitumen Market are BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, NuStar Energy, Nynas AB, Sinopec China

The opportunities for Bitumen in recent future is the global demand for Bitumen Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bitumen Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Natural Bitumen, Petroleum Bitumen, Coal-Tar Pitch

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bitumen market is the incresing use of Bitumen in Emulsion, Polymer Modified, Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bitumen market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

