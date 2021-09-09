Fiberglass Building Products Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Fiberglass Building Products segment witnessing high demand?

Fiberglass Building Products Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Fiberglass materials are used in building products, including in mesh products, these are used for façade reinforcement and to prevent cracks on walls. Mesh fabric is a major component of insulation systems. In walls and ceiling, fiberglass is used for decorations and renovations. It is also used for protection from fire. In drywall tapes, these materials are used to increase the strength of joints and as repair solutions.

The fiberglass building products market will be dominated by the non-residential segment during the next four years and this mainly due to the rapid expansion by automotive manufacturers. Factors such as the significant increase in the number of office buildings and other constructions such as café, hospitals, theme parks, shopping malls, and retails stores will also fuel the growth of this segment in the fiberglass building products market. Additionally, the growing demand from the entertainment, education, and healthcare sectors in the developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil, will promote the growth of this market segment.

Owing to an increase in construction projects in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia, APAC accounted for the major share of the fiberglass building products market. The rapidly growing urban population in China that contributes to the demand for several public infrastructure and housing units and the frequent changes in government policies that will drive investments in the construction industry in this region, will also enhance the growth of the market in APAC over the next few years.

In 2021, the market size of Fiberglass Building Products is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiberglass Building Products.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Fiberglass Building Products Market are Braj Binani Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Phifer, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Chongqing Polycomp International, Enduro, KCC Fiberglass, Knauf Insulation, Taishan Fiberglass

The opportunities for Fiberglass Building Products in recent future is the global demand for Fiberglass Building Products Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Fiberglass Building Products Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

CFRP, GFRP, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Fiberglass Building Products market is the incresing use of Fiberglass Building Products in Residential, Non-residential and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Fiberglass Building Products market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

