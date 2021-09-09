Industrial Automotive Robots Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Industrial Automotive Robots segment witnessing high demand?

Industrial Automotive Robots Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time. Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it’s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

In 2021, the market size of Industrial Automotive Robots is 31500 million USD and it will reach 54900 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Automotive Robots.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Industrial Automotive Robots Market are ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Adept Technology, Apex Automation and Robotics, Aurotek, Daihen, Finsar, Kawasaki Robotics

The opportunities for Industrial Automotive Robots in recent future is the global demand for Industrial Automotive Robots Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Industrial Automotive Robots Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Articulated robot, Cartesian robot, SCARA robot, Cylindrical robot, Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Industrial Automotive Robots market is the incresing use of Industrial Automotive Robots in Material handling, Welding and soldering, Dispensing, Assembling and disassembling, Painting and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Industrial Automotive Robots market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

