Industrial nitrogen Market Outlook 2028 | Emirates Industrial Gases, Nexair , Universal Industrial Gases, Yingde Gases Group Company

Industrial nitrogen is expected to grow at a rate of 7.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial nitrogen market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Nitrogen is a colourless, odourless, chemical compound which is widely used in the manufacturing of nitric acid, nitrates, ammonia, cyanides, and oxides. Nitrogen is widely used in the production of fertilizers as well as in various food and beverage industries, manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs such as antibiotics. Excessive quantity of nitrogen can degrade the soil quality and the stringent government regulation regarding the usage of eco-friendly products can resist the market growth.

Companies Mentioned: Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Johor), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Gulf Cryo (Kuwait), Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC (UAE), Nexair LLC (Memphis), Universal Industrial Gases (Pennsylvania), Yingde Gases Group Company (Hong Kong), Aspen Air Corp. (Alberta), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Cryotec (Germany), Bhuruka Gases Limited (India), Sudanese Liquid Air Company (Sudan), Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc (New Jersey), Canair Nitrogen Inc. (Canada), Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd (India)

Type of Industrial Nitrogen Market: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

End-Use Industry of Industrial Nitrogen Market: Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Chemical

