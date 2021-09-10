Global Electronic Payment Market Report 2020: Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., MasterCard, etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Electronic Payment Market

The recent document on the Electronic Payment Market is aimed to offer data regarding the major work that is happening in the industry space over the last few years. It further gives a complete analysis of the entire business space based on various industry aspects which are important to the growth of the industry space. It gives information about the emerging players in the industry that are making a significant place in the industry space over the coming years. Further it gives details about major points such as the industry drivers, key opportunities and major contribution of the market over the forecast time frame.

Competition Spectrum:

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Financial Software & Systems

Worldline

BlueSnap

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Wirecard

ACI Worldwide

Worldpay (Vantiv)

Aurus Inc

Chetu

Paysafe

PayU

Yapstone

Adyen

The document further notifies the reader with the important information such as the recent industry updates and news along with the events that are likely to happen in the near future and the reasons behind those events. Further, the report contains important data and details regarding the Electronic Payment market share of the industry in the economic growth of various countries that are playing an important role in the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report divides the regions into several regions based on their industry share, their industry contribution and production as well as the consumption value.

The market is roughly segregated into:

• Analysis by Product Type:

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management

POS Solutions

• Application Analysis:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics & Transportation

• Segmentation by Region with details about Country-specific developments

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

It further gives data about the recent happenings in the regions and gives an idea about the manufacturing units and production plants of the industry and its benefit to the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report also gives a thorough analysis of the major players and lists them down based on their industry contribution over the past few years. The Electronic Payment market report mentions about the major partnerships and acquisitions based on the recent reports of the industry players. The report gives a complete overview of the entire supply chain ecosystem of the industry and changes in it over the past few years.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Payment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Electronic Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Electronic Payment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Electronic Payment Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Electronic Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Electronic Payment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Electronic Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Electronic Payment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Electronic Payment Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Electronic Payment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Electronic Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Electronic Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Electronic Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Electronic Payment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Electronic Payment Market Concentration Ratio (Chapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Payment Revenue in 2020

3.3 Electronic Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Electronic Payment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Electronic Payment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

It gives complete data regarding the major technological advancements of the industry space as well as offers data about the innovations and the way it is impacting the industry space.

Major countries that contribute a beast industry share in the global Electronic Payment market are Netherlands, Switzerland, Egypt, Thailand, Sweden, Nigeria, France, Mexico, Italy, Canada, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Poland, Taiwan, Chile, South Australia, Korea, South Africa, Philippines, Columbia, India, Turkey, United States, Belgium, Argentina, UK, Malaysia, Spain, and Rest of the World. The record further designs the business space subject to regions.

