DRAM Market 2021 : SWOT Analysis including Top key players with Top Regions and Countries Data

DRAM Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] There are different versions of DDR DRAM, which have been launched in different phases and are currently used in different technological applications. DDR DRAM is a revised and updated form of synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) that can improve memory clock speed to at least 200 MHz. Prior to DDR DRAM, it was just single data rate DRAM (SDR DRAM). Though faster than extended data output (EDO) DRAM and fast page mode (FPM) DRAM, it was slower than DDR, as only one word of data can be transmitted per clock cycle.

The DRAM market size will exceed USD 45 billion by 2021. The rapid obsolescence due to the launch of newer and advanced versions of smartphones and tablets is compelling consumers to replace the older versions of these devices with updated newer products to access the latest technologies and functionalities. This need to procure upgraded product will drive the demand for DRAMs since DRAM is one of the primary components of mobile devices such as smartphones. Currently, DDR4 is being used in the latest smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Google Pixel. Moreover, with customer affordability being one of the important factors for the growth of electronic device OEMs, companies also focus on product pricing to improve sales. Companies such as Apple introduce limited models and focus on developing and introducing an upgraded version of their product every year. This induces DRAM manufacturers and other component suppliers to introduce upgraded products in a very short period of time. With the constant demand for DRAM and the need for introducing upgraded products, the DRAM market will witness growth during the next few years.

The global DRAM market is highly competitive and a number of vendors are concentrated in one region. The established players hold the majority of the market share and the need for technological expertise makes it difficult for new players to enter the industry. To make the most of the growing DRAM market size, companies will focus more on investments in research, development, production facilities and trained manpower.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the maximum DRAM market shareand will continue its market dominance during the next few years. The presence of a number of DRAM manufacturers and OEM suppliers in countries like Taiwan and South Korea is one of the key factors that account for the region’s dominance in this global market. The easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor make it quite easy for manufacturers to set up their base in the region.

In 2021, the market size of DRAM is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DRAM.

Leading key players of DRAM Market are Samsung Electronics, SK HYNIX, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, Nanya Technology, Winbond, Transcend Information

The opportunities for DRAM in recent future is the global demand for DRAM Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

DRAM Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

DDR2 DRAM, DDR3 DRAM, DDR4 DRAM, DDR5 DRAM

The major factors that Influencing the growth of DRAM market is the incresing use of DRAM in Mobile devices, PC, Consumer electronics, Networking devices and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the DRAM market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

