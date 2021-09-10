Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] The displays component held the largest share of the ESL market in 2017. LCDs and e-paper displays are being used in ESLs. The manufacturers of ESL, such as Displaydata (UK), are integrating the latest electrophoretic display (EPD) technology in labels.

The major drivers for the market include trending retail automation, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning.

In 2021, the market size of Electronic Shelf Label is 620 million USD and it will reach 1790 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Shelf Label.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electronic Shelf Label Market are SES (imagotag), Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow Technology, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre

The opportunities for Electronic Shelf Label in recent future is the global demand for Electronic Shelf Label Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays, E papers Displays

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electronic Shelf Label market is the incresing use of Electronic Shelf Label in Department Stores/Mass Merchandise, Grocery/Supermarket, Drug Stores, Specialty Storess and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electronic Shelf Label market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

