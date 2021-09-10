Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Research Report 2021 by Product, by Pet, by Distribution – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) commonly known as fiberglass is a synthetic amalgamated material made up of plastic and extremely fine fibers of glass.

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide.

India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space.

Followed by United States in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market are Delkom, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Nitto Boseki, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group, Taiwan Glass, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, PPG Industries, Gradeall, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel, AGC, Owens Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint Gobain

The opportunities for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material in recent future is the global demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

S- glass, C-glass, E-glass, Other glass

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is the incresing use of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material in Transportation Sector, Construction and Infrastructure Sector, Consumer Goods Sector, Electrical and Electronic Sector, Marine And Other Sectors and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

