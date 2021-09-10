Hemp Protein Market Size In 2021 and Segment Forecasts 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Hemp Protein Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Hemp protein refers to the industrial by product of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds have a composition of approximately 45 percent oil, 35 percent protein and 10 percent carbohydrates. Hemp seed is very eco- friendly, as it can be grown without using herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides. Also, it can efficiently absorbs carbon dioxide. Hemp protein is a rich source of all essential amino acids that are necessary to meet the protein needs of humans.

Hemp protein cannot be considered as a pure protein supplement owing to its composition of 10% fatty acids and higher fiber content. Owing to the higher fiber content, hemp proteins lowers the risk for constipation, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and diverticular disease. Hemp proteins are easily digestible, and are used as an active ingredient in shakes and smoothies. Health benefits of hemp proteins includes anti-fatigue properties, enhances immune system, and have kidney protective effects. The growth of hemp protein market is propelled by improved economic conditions coupled with increase in household wealth, due to which consumers have shown willingness to spend on food products that are rich in hemp proteins so as to maintain their health.

In 2021, the market size of Hemp Protein is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hemp Protein.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hemp Protein Market are Hemp Oil Canada, Navitas Naturals, North American Hemp & Grain, Hempco, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, SA and Green Source Organics, The Raw Chocolate Company, Z Company, Onni

The opportunities for Hemp Protein in recent future is the global demand for Hemp Protein Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hemp Protein Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Protein Content 55%-60%, Protein Content 85%-87%, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hemp Protein market is the incresing use of Hemp Protein in Bakery and Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Beverages, Infant Foods and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hemp Protein market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

