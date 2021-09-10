Phosgene Market Size In 2021 : Status and Forecast 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Phosgene Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Phosgene or phosgene gas (COC12) is a colorless chemical compound with a pungent odor. It is produced by the chemical reaction of chlorine (CI) and carbon monoxide (CO).

The increasing population is the major reason for the increasing demand for basic household necessities such as bedding, cushions, pillow, and upholstered furniture.

In 2021, the market size of Phosgene is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phosgene.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Phosgene Market are BASF, Covestro, Huntsman International, Shandong Tianan Chemicals, VanDeMark Chemical, Wanhua Chemical Group

The opportunities for Phosgene in recent future is the global demand for Phosgene Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Phosgene Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Reagent Grade, Industrial Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Phosgene market is the incresing use of Phosgene in MDI/PMPPI, TDI and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Phosgene market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

