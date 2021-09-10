Portable Ventilators Market Size In 2021 : Analysis By Top Key players with Top Regions and Countries Data

Portable Ventilators Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Mechanical ventilation is a lifesaving intervention for patients with respiratory disorders or even respiratory failure.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders, and increasing number of accidental emergencies lead to the substantial requirement of mechanical ventilators. The market is expanding to cater to these needs.

In 2021, the market size of Portable Ventilators is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Ventilators.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Portable Ventilators Market are Mindray Medical International Limited., Becton Dickinson and Company (CareFusion ), Philips Healthcare, Carl Reiner Gmbh, Getinge Group (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG), Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Drager), General Electric (GE Healthcare), Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic (Covidien Ltd.), Smiths Group Plc (Smiths-Medical)

More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Portable Ventilators Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Intensive-care ventilator, Portable/transport ventilators

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Portable Ventilators market is the incresing use of Portable Ventilators in Pediatric and neonates, Adult, Geriatric and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Portable Ventilators market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

