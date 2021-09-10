Survey on Animal Drug Compounding Market | Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Animal Drug Compounding Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Compounding is the mixing of drugs to fit the unique needs of a patient. AHI and AVMA define it as “customized manipulation of an approved drug or drugs by a veterinarian, or by a pharmacist upon the prescription of a veterinarian, to meet the needs of a particular patient.

Animal drug shortages are becoming more common and this is unfortunately predicted to worsen in the years ahead, as per official reports published by veterinarians. This shortage encourages the use of widely available compounded drugs to treat a number of animal diseases. A few critical animal drug shortages highlighted by the U.S. FDA are Flunixine Injectable, 35% Perox-Aid, and Epinephrine. To make medical therapy suitable for animal requirements, compounded drugs with the desired active ingredients are unavailable. For e.g., no FDA approved drug for treating megacolon in cats is currently available in the animal drug compounding market. The only safe and effective therapy to treat chronic cat constipation was removed from the U.S. nearly two decades ago. That is why compounding drugs are the only option for veterinarians to treat animals that need pro-kinetic drug therapy.

In 2021, the market size of Animal Drug Compounding is 840 million USD and it will reach 1370 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Drug Compounding.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Animal Drug Compounding Market are Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Lorraine’s Pharmacy, Medisca, Diamondback Drugs, ESSENTIAL PHARMACY COMPOUNDING VET

More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Animal Drug Compounding Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Anti-Infective Agents, Hormones and Substitutes, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Animal Drug Compounding market is the incresing use of Animal Drug Compounding in Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Animal Drug Compounding market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

