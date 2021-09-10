Blueberry Ingredient Market 2021 : Technology, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis Forecasts 2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Blueberry Ingredient Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Blueberry is a fruit native to North America, having multiple health benefits. It is been used from ancient times as medicine for various diseases and disorders such as diarrhea, cataracts, urinary tract infections, etc. Blueberry is also known for its efficacy in improving vision. Blueberry is more often consumed as a fruit as well as in extract form. Blueberry extract has applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, dietary supplements, etc.

Market segmentation by product type includes, frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, concentrate, puree, and others. The frozen blueberry segment holds the largest share in the market, due to its increased consumption in the beverage and frozen dessert industries. The market for dried blueberries is growing at a faster rate, driven by the efficient freeze-dried blueberry technology. Freeze drying is an efficient method for blueberry preservation, as it retains maximum nutrients, when compared to other processed ingredient forms. Blueberry extract has witnessed an increase in demand from the nutraceutical industry, due to rise in the consumption of supplements.

By end-user application, the blueberry ingredient market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. The food & beverage industry is growing at a faster rate, due to the increased consumer preference for functional food.

North America dominates the blueberry ingredient market, due to the increased demand from the food industry. Canada is one of world’s largest producers of wild (lowbush) blueberries, which are mainly used for processing and freezing. Europe and Japan are the second largest consumers of blueberry ingredients. The growing trend of healthy snacking is driving the blueberry ingredient market (dried blueberry, frozen) in the United States and Europe. The matured functional food and nutraceutical markets in Japan have also boosted the market for blueberry ingredients.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blueberry Ingredient.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Blueberry Ingredient Market are Ingredion, Agrana, Dohler, Wyman’s, Scenic Fruit, Sensient Technologies, Atlantic Blueberry, FutureCeuticals, JF Natural

The opportunities for Blueberry Ingredient in recent future is the global demand for Blueberry Ingredient Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Blueberry Ingredient Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Blueberry Puree, Frozen Blueberry, Dried Blueberry, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Blueberry Ingredient market is the incresing use of Blueberry Ingredient in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplements and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Blueberry Ingredient market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

