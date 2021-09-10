Buttermilk Powder Market Research Report 2021 by Product, by Pet, by Distribution – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Buttermilk Powder Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Buttermilk powder or dry buttermilk is derived from liquid buttermilk that is obtained from churning of butter and pasteurized before condensing. Buttermilk powder is produced by spray drying buttermilk and has an excellent solubility performance, strong emulsifying properties, uniform fat content and a rich creamy flavor. By removing excess moisture from buttermilk, microbial growth is prohibited. Buttermilk powder consists of 5% or less moisture (by weight) and 4.5% or more milk fat (by weight). Higher levels of phospholipids in buttermilk powder improves the heat constancy and the creamy flavor of recombined milks and refined dairy products. Improved heat constancy assists in reducing the fouling rate of ultra-heat treated (UHT) milk formulations for recombine UHT milk uses. Functional properties of buttermilk powder includes browning, emulsification, foaming, water binding, and flavor enhancement. The average shelf life of buttermilk powder is 12 months from date of manufacture when stored in dry, ambient conditions away from direct sunlight.

The major factor driving the global buttermilk market is that it provides longer shelf life due to decreased moisture content. Oxidation can be reduced by keeping a low moisture content and avoiding contact of the powder to elements that encourage oxidation including light and metals such as copper and iron. Longer shelf life is vital for regions with extreme temperatures and poor transport facilities. Reduced transportation and storing costs plays a major role in fuelling the growth of the global buttermilk powder market. The growing demand for dry dairy products is also expected to drive the market for buttermilk powder in the near future. Increasing number of buttermilk powder applications in the animal feed industry is another factor driving the market for buttermilk powder across the globe. Advanced technology and scientific breakthrough will support the growth of the global buttermilk powder market during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Buttermilk Powder is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Buttermilk Powder.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Buttermilk Powder Market are Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Grain Millers, Agri-Mark, Land O’ Lakes, Dairy Farmers of America, Arion Dairy Products, Innova Food Ingredients

The opportunities for Buttermilk Powder in recent future is the global demand for Buttermilk Powder Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14560358

Buttermilk Powder Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Spray Dried Buttermilk Powder, Atmospheric Roller Dried Buttermilk Powder

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Buttermilk Powder market is the incresing use of Buttermilk Powder in Bakery and Confectionery Products, Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Specialty Foods, Soups & Saucess and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Buttermilk Powder market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14560358

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Tio2 Market In 2021

Hydrogen Cyanamide Market In 2021