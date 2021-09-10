Global 5G Infrastructure Market to be driven at a CAGR of 62% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5G infrastructure market, assessing the market based on its segments like communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 62%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 146.4 Billion

The global 5G infrastructure market is driven by the demand for faster network technologies. The rapid technological advancements in the communication technologies are expected to aid the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, factors such as, growing demand for faster machine-to-machine communication and internet networks. Additionally, increasing investments in technological and infrastructure development of 5G network, and rising government initiatives for building smart cities in developing regions are expected to push the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

5G infrastructure is macro and small-cell base station network with edge computing capabilities that are essential for the functionality of the 5G cellular or other network technology standard. For big data streams that control numerous other applications, the infrastructure provides low latency coverage.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market

Based on communication infrastructure, the market is divided into:

Macro Cell

Small Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Others

Based on network technology, the industry can be segmented into:

Network Function Virtualisation

Software-Defined Networking

Others

On the basis of network architecture, the industry can be categorised into:

Standalone

Non-Standalone

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into:

Sub-6 Ghz

Above 6 Ghz

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Residential

Enterprise/Corporate

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The regional markets for 5G infrastructure include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to have significant share in global 5G infrastructure market. This can be attributed to presence of advance technical infrastructure and presence of key players in the regions. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected for a significant growth and dominate the market. This can be attributed to rapid infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, in the forecast period, the increasing focus of Japan, South Korea, and China towards using 5G network of sub-6 Ghz is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, AT&T Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Related Reports:

Security Analytics Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/security-analytics-market

Zink Printing Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zink-printing-market

Smart Building Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market

Escalators and Elevators Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/escalators-and-elevators-market

Smart Ticketing Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ticketing-market

Virtual Reality Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Social Television Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/social-television-market

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/metal-forming-machine-tools-market

Virtual Reality Glove Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-glove-market

Industrial Automation Market-https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-automation-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/05/global-5g-infrastructure-market-to-be.html