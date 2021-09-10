Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Joint Replacement Procedures in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global antibiotic bone cement market, assessing the market based on its segments like preparation antibiotic types, end uses, and and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2 billion (Global Bone Cement Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8% (Global Bone Cement Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD9 billion (Global Bone Cement Market)

The global market for antibiotic bone cement is being driven by the high demand for joint replacement procedures in the geriatric population. The popularity of antibiotic bone cement utilisation to prevent bone infection is increasing, among other procedures, such as systemic antibiotic prophylaxis and stringent antiseptic surgical procedures. Additionally, factors such as increasing public healthcare awareness, advancements in orthobiologics industry, and the growing knowledge about antibiotics are pushing the market growth further. Moreover, the advancing healthcare technologies and increasing R&D activities are expected to propel the market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Antibiotic bone cement is, chemically, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) with active broad spectrum antibiotic compounds. It is widely used for implant fixation in various orthopaedic and trauma surgery. It is a part of modern drug delivery system by delivering antibiotic compounds directly at the surgical site.

By preparation, the market is segmented into:

Pre-Blended Antibiotic Cement

Hand Blend Antibiotic Cement

On the basis of antibiotic type, the industry is categorised into:

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Cefuroxime

Clindamycin

Others

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The regional markets for antibiotic bone cement include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global antibiotic bone cement market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the advancements in the healthcare industry, better bone grafting procedures, and the growing geriatric population in the region. However, the Asia Pacific, especially its developing economies such as India and China, are expected to show the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew Inc, Stryker Australia Pvt Ltd, Teknimed, DJO Global Inc, Zimmer India Private Limited, Tecres S.P.A., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

