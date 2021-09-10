Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market to be driven at a CAGR of 4.5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global high intensity sweeteners market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.7 Billion

The growth of global high intensity sweeteners market is primarily driven by the demand for sugar free and low-calorie food products. The increasing production and consumption of low-calorie food and beverages due to rising health awareness among the consumers propels the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiac issues, obesity, and diabetes globally due to over consumption of sugar will aid the growth of the sugar substitutes. Further, the demand from athletes for low calories drinks will provide growth opportunities. Moreover, the easy availability and growing awareness about health benefits of sugar free sweeteners will push the growth of global high intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The high intensity sweeteners are low calorie sugar substitute used in lower amount compared to other sweeteners. These compounds are generally high in sweetness level compared to sucrose. These are used in various sugar free labelled food products such as soft drinks, dairy products, jams, and confectionery products.

The various types of high-intensity sweeteners are as follows:

Aspartame

Acesulfame

Sucralose

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Stevia

Others

They find their applications in the following segments:

Beverage

Food

Health Care

Tabletop Sweeteners

Others

The regional markets for high intensity sweeteners include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is the largest consumer of high intensity sweeteners, meanwhile, China is the top producer country. The Asia pacific is expected to see the fastest growth due to factors such as rising disposable income, shifting trend towards healthier lifestyle, and increasing product options in the region. Additionally, the demand in North America and Asia Pacific will further by bolstered due to rising prevalence of obesity and heart ailments. However, Europe is projected for steady growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Vitasweet Co.,LTD., HYET Sweet, SinoSweet Co., Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Pure Circle, Tate & Lyle PLC, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

