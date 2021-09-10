Smoking Cessation Products Market 2021 : Global Industry, Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Smoking Cessation Products Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Smoking cessation products such as NRTs and e-cigarettes have proved useful in reducing the numbers of smokers worldwide. They can also be used to reduce smoking. A substantial number of smokers are now either quitting or trying to reduce smoking. This is because of increased awareness about the adverse effects of smoking; it is associated with a number of health hazards that can eventually lead to death. This is encouraging people to adopt smoking cessation products. Public awareness programs help create awareness about the hazards of smoking, and also the availability of products that help quit smoking.

The e-cigarettes segment dominated the market, with a market share of over 60%.

Americas accounted for almost 42% of the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. The decline in smoker’s population due to rising health consciousness and the increased preference for the use of e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement therapy products are the primary drivers for the market growth in this region.

In 2021, the market size of Smoking Cessation Products is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smoking Cessation Products.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Smoking Cessation Products Market are GSK, Pfizer, Kimree Technology, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, British American Tobacco (BAT), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, The Harvard Drug Group, Perrigo Company, Fontem Ventures, Smoke Away

The opportunities for Smoking Cessation Products in recent future is the global demand for Smoking Cessation Products Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Smoking Cessation Products Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Smoking Cessation Drugs, Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs), E-Cigarettes

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Smoking Cessation Products market is the incresing use of Smoking Cessation Products in Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Smoking Cessation Products market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

